Former NFL Player Suspected in South Carolina Mass Shooting: Former NFL player Phillip Adams is allegedly the person who shot and killed a doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and another man in South Carolina before taking his own life, a police source told AP. Adams played 78 games as a safety and special teamer for six teams after being a seventh-round pick in 2010.

posted by rcade to football at 12:18 PM - 1 comment