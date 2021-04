April 05, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 16: Pittsburgh Pisces Edition: There are nine national TV games in the NBA this week, starting Tuesday with a TNT doubleheader of Sixers/Celtics and Bucks/Warriors and stretching all the way to Monday for an ESPN double of Lakers/Knicks and Nuggets/Warriors. NoMich leads now by only 20 as Goyoucolts pulls closer with a best of the week total of 38.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:41 PM - 10 comments