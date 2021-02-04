SportsFilter Account Customization: If you'd like to change your password on SportsFilter, that can now be done on the Customize page.
I'd like to change NoMich's password to bojangles.dirty.rice
posted by beaverboard at 08:31 PM on March 31, 2021
Thank You
posted by ic23b at 09:19 PM on March 31, 2021
Close, beavy, but it's actually JakeDelhomme_stoneC0ldAssassin_biscuitJustice_is__serveD!
posted by NoMich at 09:37 AM on April 01, 2021
MM, biscuit justice!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:17 AM on April 01, 2021
Jake Delhomme - you de man!
posted by beaverboard at 01:42 PM on April 01, 2021
Biscuit Justice sounds like the name of a Southern rock band.
posted by rcade at 03:41 PM on April 01, 2021
They're doing a double bill with Widespread Pancake.
posted by beaverboard at 04:16 PM on April 01, 2021
While I was in there I created a new mobile-friendly form using Bootstrap 4 and replaced the old AIM name and ICQ number questions on user profiles so they can hold any social media account information you want to share.
You know a site has been around for a while when it asks for your AOL Instant Messenger screenname and ICQ number.
posted by rcade at 04:16 PM on March 31, 2021