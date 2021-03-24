NBA Pickem Week 14: High Ankle Sprain Edition: There are eight national TV games this week on TNT and ESPN, beginning Tuesday night with the LeBron-less Lakers at the Pelicans. In our pickem contest, jjzucal wins the week with 38 to narrow the lead of NoMich to 61. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:43 PM - 9 comments
My picks:
Pelicans by 17 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 7
Bucks by 13 (slam dunk)
Nets by 8
Trail Blazers by 5
76ers by 17 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 7
Hawks by 4
Boston playing Milwaukee twice in a row on the road on ESPN is odd.
Brooklyn is now 2-1 to win the NBA title and the L.A. Lakers are 4-1. That's the worst their odds have been this season.
posted by rcade at 02:50 PM on March 22, 2021
My picks:
Lakers by 6
76ers by 8 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6
Jazz by 8
Trail Blazers by 6
76ers by 6
Bucks by 8
Warriors by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 03:04 PM on March 22, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 12 (slam dunk)
76ers by 13 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 6
Trail Blazers by 2
76ers by 17 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 11 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Another lead week? Hoping good luck carries as I do these on my way home from my first COVID shot!
posted by jjzucal at 03:19 PM on March 22, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 12 (slam dunk)
76ers by 8
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 14 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 7
76ers by 16 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6
Warriors by 5
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:32 PM on March 22, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 11 (slam dunk)
76ers by 6
Bucks by 8
Jazz by 5
Heat by 9
76ers by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 2
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers looked bad w/o Lebron vs Suns last night. Nets were not all that great winning vs Wizards. Times are strange.
posted by Howard_T at 04:21 PM on March 22, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 8
76ers by 8
Bucks by 10
Nets by 6
Heat by 5
76ers by 14 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 5
Hawks by 5
posted by NoMich at 05:19 PM on March 22, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 5 (slam dunk)
76ers by 3
Bucks by 6 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 3
Heat by 3 (slam dunk)
76ers by 3
Bucks by 6 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 05:29 PM on March 22, 2021
Apparently Steph Curry is out for another week or so. I think the Hawks are good enough of a team to beat the Warriors without a Steph Curry and Klay Thompson
posted by NoMich at 08:33 AM on March 24, 2021
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 02:43 PM on March 22, 2021