NBA Pickem Week 13: 17-Point 6-Minute Comeback Edition: There are five games to pick this week: tonight's Bucks/Sixers and Clippers/Mavs doubleheader on ESPN followed by three games Thursday and Friday on NBA TV. In our contest, jjzucal wins the week with 45 and climbs to within 86 points of NoMich. That seems like a big lead, but so did this. The rest of us need to dig deep and find our inner Damian.
My picks:
Bucks by 5
Mavericks by 8
Jazz by 12 (slam dunk)
Hornets by 5
Trail Blazers by 5
posted by NoMich at 10:02 AM on March 17, 2021
My picks:
Bucks by 6
Clippers by 6
Jazz by 10 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 10 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 8 (slam dunk)
Bailed on the NOP-Portland game in the 3rd .. bad move. Pelicans have a good looking young team. They are a quality guard away from being ready to make some noise. Kyle Lowry just sold his TO house ...
posted by cixelsyd at 10:59 AM on March 17, 2021
My picks:
Bucks by 5
Clippers by 4
Wizards by 11
Lakers by 16 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 13 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 11:06 AM on March 17, 2021
My picks:
76ers by 8
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 9
Lakers by 5
Trail Blazers by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 04:04 PM on March 17, 2021
My picks:
76ers by 3
Clippers by 3 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 9 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 06:03 PM on March 17, 2021
My picks:
Jazz by 10 (slam dunk)
Hornets by 4
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:21 PM on March 18, 2021
Y'all ready for that Hornets beat down on the Lakers tonight? And I should slam dunked that dang Mavericks pick last night
posted by NoMich at 01:52 PM on March 18, 2021
Current Standings
My picks:
Bucks by 9
Clippers by 7
Jazz by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 17 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 10
The New York Knicks would be a playoff team if the season ended today.
posted by rcade at 08:26 AM on March 17, 2021