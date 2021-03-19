March 17, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 13: 17-Point 6-Minute Comeback Edition: There are five games to pick this week: tonight's Bucks/Sixers and Clippers/Mavs doubleheader on ESPN followed by three games Thursday and Friday on NBA TV. In our contest, jjzucal wins the week with 45 and climbs to within 86 points of NoMich. That seems like a big lead, but so did this. The rest of us need to dig deep and find our inner Damian.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:23 AM - 8 comments