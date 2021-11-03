NBA Pickem Week 12: Embiid for MVP Edition: The NBA Pickem returns from the all-star break with two games on Wednesday, one on Sunday and two on Monday. NoMich leads by 69 over Goyoucolts and shares a week-best 33 with JJzucal. Make your piicks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:00 AM - 3 comments
My picks:
Nets by 6 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 11 (slam dunk)
Pelicans by 2
Nets by 12 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 10:13 PM on March 10, 2021
My picks:
Nets by 8
Clippers by 8
Clippers by 5
Nets by 6
Warriors by 6
posted by NoMich at 09:18 AM on March 11, 2021
posted by rcade at 09:56 PM on March 10, 2021