March 02, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 11: Never Shut Up Edition: There are five TV games in the NBA this week before the All-Star break, beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Clippers/Celtics and Suns/Lakers. In the pickem, NoMich keeps first but Goyoucolts climbs with a week high of 64 to trail by 41. Make your picks and ignore Zlatan.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:01 PM - 8 comments