NBA Pickem Week 11: Never Shut Up Edition: There are five TV games in the NBA this week before the All-Star break, beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Clippers/Celtics and Suns/Lakers. In the pickem, NoMich keeps first but Goyoucolts climbs with a week high of 64 to trail by 41. Make your picks and ignore Zlatan.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:01 PM - 8 comments
My picks:
Clippers by 8
Suns by 5
Nets by 16 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 5
Heat by 6
posted by NoMich at 02:36 PM on March 02, 2021
My picks:
Clippers by 7
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
Nets by 14 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 5
Pelicans by 8 (slam dunk)
Wife had knee replacement surgery, so in between playing nurse, chauffeur, and cook, I completely forgot the pick 'em. I'm back now, and we'll see how it goes from here.
posted by Howard_T at 02:46 PM on March 02, 2021
My picks:
Clippers by 10 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 6 (slam dunk)
Nets by 6 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 6 (slam dunk)
Pelicans by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 02:57 PM on March 02, 2021
My picks:
Clippers by 5 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 6
Nets by 12 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 4
Pelicans by 8
posted by Goyoucolts at 04:19 PM on March 02, 2021
My picks:
Clippers by 3
Lakers by 3 (slam dunk)
Nets by 8 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 3 (slam dunk)
Heat by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 04:23 PM on March 02, 2021
My picks:
Clippers by 7
Lakers by 9
Nets by 21 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 13 (slam dunk)
Heat by 7
posted by rcade at 06:56 PM on March 02, 2021
My picks:
Nets by 21 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 7 (slam dunk)
Heat by 4
posted by jjzucal at 10:25 PM on March 02, 2021
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 02:02 PM on March 02, 2021