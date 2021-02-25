Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in single-car accident in Los Angeles: Tiger Woods was recovering from major surgery on his right leg Tuesday evening at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after being involved earlier in the day in a “high-speed” single-car accident outside Los Angeles.
I think Tiger will always be a complex and irresolvable figure.
There are the rowdy parking lot forays with the pancake house server.
Then there's the 2008 US Open with Tiger barely able to walk and gutting out a landmark win.
Then there's the round the world moon putt on 16 at Augusta.
I think that for better or worse, Tiger has shown himself to continually be capable of feats of prowess that are barely able to exist on the fringes of the imagination of people like Verne Lundquist.
posted by beaverboard at 08:14 PM on February 24, 2021
During CNN's late-night wall-to-wall coverage of this accident, John Berman and Bob Costas were trading gushing praise when Berman said Tiger's philandering scandal helped his standing with fans because it made him human.
Did it, though?
It wasn't relatable when a dozen women accused him of hooking up with them. The details of the affairs were cringe-inducing. I think the cavalcade of embarrassment estranged him from fans and only in recent years did his image recover from that.
posted by rcade at 05:37 PM on February 24, 2021