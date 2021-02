February 15, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 9: Rebuild the Pistons Edition: There are 11 TV games in the NBA this week, beginning with a Tuesday night TNT doubleheader of Pelicans/Grizzlies and Nets/Suns. ESPN flexed out of Thursday's Mavericks/Rockets game to show Jazz/Clippers instead. In our contest, NoMich leads by 37 over Cixelsyd. I win the week with 60. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:57 PM - 8 comments