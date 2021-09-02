NBA Pickem Week 8: Bucks Are Back Edition: There are a whopping 11 national TV games on the NBA slate this week, beginning with a TNT doubleheader Tuesday night and ending with an ESPN doubleheader Sunday night. My Dallas Mavericks are all over the sked, playing the Hawks, Pelicans and Blazers. In the Pickem, NoMich keeps the lead but Cixelsyd gets 5 points closer. I win the week while neglecting to pick 3 out of the 9 games. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:24 PM - 6 comments
My picks:
Pelicans by 8
Jazz by 12 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6
Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 05:29 PM on February 08, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 6
Celtics by 8
Mavericks by 9
Bucks by 4
Rockets by 6
76ers by 6
Mavericks by 8
Lakers by 14 (slam dunk)
Nets by 6
Trail Blazers by 8
Nuggets by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 09:12 PM on February 08, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 13 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 2
Mavericks by 3
Bucks by 11 (slam dunk)
Heat by 8
76ers by 5
Mavericks by 2
Lakers by 18 (slam dunk)
Nets by 15 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 6 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 7 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 10:46 PM on February 08, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 8
Jazz by 9
Mavericks by 5
Bucks by 5
Rockets by 6
76ers by 7
Pelicans by 7
Lakers by 14 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6
Trail Blazers by 5
Lakers by 6
I predict that the KC Chefs will destroy Tampa in the Super Bowl last Sunday
posted by NoMich at 09:55 AM on February 09, 2021
My picks:
Pelicans by 12 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 5
Mavericks by 6
Bucks by 14
Heat by 4
76ers by 9
Mavericks by 10
Lakers by 17 (slam dunk)
Nets by 11
Mavericks by 9
Nuggets by 12
posted by Howard_T at 10:25 AM on February 09, 2021
Current Standings
Results
Nets by 4
Celtics by 4
Bucks by 20
Pelicans by 12
Warriors by 31
Lakers by 21
Raptors by 6
Celtics by 4
Mavericks by 2
posted by rcade at 05:25 PM on February 08, 2021