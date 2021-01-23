January 23, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets ship Dubois & 3rd round pick to Winnipeg Jets for Laine, Roslovic: Blue Jackets trade the disgruntled center to the Winnipeg Jets and a 3rd round pick for 2 skilled forwards – Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic, an unsigned restricted free agent from Columbus who is currently training with the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets while unsigned.

Dubois, 22, requested a trade upon signing a two-year contract extension the week prior to the start of training camp Jan. 4 at Nationwide Arena. The team’s former No. 1 center didn’t publicly offer a reason, but it’s believed to be multi-faceted – tied to both prolonged contract negotiations and a feuding relationship with coach John Tortorella.

