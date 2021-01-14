January 13, 2021

Brooklyn Nets land James Harden: In a trade that's huge in both impact and scale—four teams! Seven draft picks!--the Nets have acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets. Also on the move are Victor Oladipo (to Houston from Indianapolis) and Jarrett Alen (to Cleveland from Brooklyn) and several other players.
Early in the season I thought if somehow Nash could reel in Irving and to a lesser extent Durant they might be the team to beat. Over the last 2 weeks I developed serious doubts the circus could be controlled. Now I'm certain: they have zero chance of winning a championship.
Another haul of draft picks in a deal involving the Nets. You maybe thought they had cured themselves of that habit, but apparently not.
I'm mainly interested to see what the Rockets do with the picks compared to what Ainge has done with his.
"Good evening, ladies and gentleman, and thank you for flying with us today. This is Captain Kyrie at the controls, along with first officer Tila Tequila, providing smooth nonstop service from Houston to JFK International. Once we're airborne and have reached our cruising altitude, we should be able to see the lights of the greater New York metro area by the time we pass over Birmingham".
Holy hell. Someone tell Kyrie. Might have to do it via whatever Zoom he's on instead of playing.
