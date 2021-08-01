January 08, 2021

The Annual : and it's wonderful.



If this last terrible year could do one good thing it would be to move the definition of the word community away from its more recent meaning – online interest group – back towards its older, more challenging meaning – the people who live near you with whom you have to learn to get along with. posted by yerfatma to soccer at 07:59 AM - 3 comments

