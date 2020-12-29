NBA Pickem Week 2: Woeful Warriors Edition: There are only two national NBA games to pick this week -- a TNT doubleheader Tuesday night with Bucks/Heat followed by Pelicans/Suns. In our contest Goyoucolts got a perfect dunk on the Clippers by 13 over the Nuggets on Christmas night and leads with 56 over Scooby10672 with 48. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:25 AM - 3 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 8
Suns by 8
posted by NoMich at 08:53 AM on December 29, 2020
My picks:
Bucks by 12
Pelicans by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:39 AM on December 29, 2020
Standings
If you want to go to the latest NBA Pickem form, this URL will always take you there: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 11:27 PM on December 28, 2020