NBA Playoff Pickem Champion: Howard_T: The NBA Playoff Pickem contest for 2020-21 was won by Howard_T with 184 points, followed by Cixelsyd with 153. Congratulations!
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:16 PM - 3 comments
Good job, Ho!
posted by NoMich at 03:48 PM on December 24, 2020
This turned out to be a complete surprise and an unexpected Christmas present. I had completely forgotten about the playoffs pick 'em, and I initially thought the email was a reminder for the NFL contest. My great thanks to rcade for getting back on this, and for remembering that I bleed green.
I hope all will have a merry Christmas and that the New Year will be full of joy and good health.
posted by Howard_T at 11:18 PM on December 24, 2020
NBA Finals Results
Lakers in 6
Top scorer: LeBron James with 29.8 PPG (picked by everybody)
Top rebounder: LeBron James (nobody)
Team winning game 1: Lakers (Howard_T, rcade)
Team scoring most points in a game: Lakers (everybody)
Finals MVP: LeBron James (Howard_T)
Most technical fouls: 1 by Alex Caruso (nobody), Dwight Howard (Cixelsyd), Jimmy Butler (NoMich) and LeBron James (nobody)
Top three-point scorer: Duncan Robinson with 18 (Cixelsyd)
Sorry for taking so long on this one. Howard_T wins an New Era 59Fifty Cap of his favorite NBA team. Which team will he choose?
posted by rcade at 02:23 PM on December 24, 2020