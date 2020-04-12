December 01, 2020

Trevor Ariza Becomes the NBA's Most Traded Player: Trevor Ariza turned pro as a New York Knicks second-round draft pick in 2004 and was traded to the Orlando Magic (1) to the Los Angeles Lakers (2). He signed with the Houston Rockets and was traded to the New Orleans Hornets (3) to the Washington Wizards (4) to the Rockets (5). He signed with the Phoenix Suns and was traded to the Wizards (6). He signed with the Sacramento Kings and was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers (7). Last week he was traded from the Blazers to the Houston Rockets (8) to the Detroit Pistons (9) to the Oklahoma City Thunder (10). He's now the most traded player in league history, passing eight-times-swapped Chris Gatling and Dale Ellis. Ariza has suited up so far for nine teams. Four have played for 12: Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg and Joe Smith.

posted by rcade to baseball at 07:07 PM - 3 comments