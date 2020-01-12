November 29, 2020

NFL Won't Let Broncos Play Coach at Quarterback: The Denver Broncos will be playing practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback after the NFL refused the team's request to suit up assistant coach Rob Calabrese at the position. Calabrese, the offensive quality control coach, was a backup QB at UCF from 2008-12. Hinton played QB at Wake Forest before becoming a wide receiver.
Taysom Hill was awful as QB today, but lucky for him, he wasn't even close to the being the worst of the day. Poor Kendall Hinton; 1 for 9 for 13 yards and 2 interceptions.
posted by NoMich at 09:19 PM on November 29
I can't believe the NFL made Denver play this game. A cancellation was more than justified.
posted by bender at 11:06 AM on November 30
@bender, you know why
posted by billsaysthis at 11:12 AM on November 30
The Broncos and Saints have combined for 3 passing yards through one and a half quarters.
posted by rcade at 05:09 PM on November 29