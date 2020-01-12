November 29, 2020

NFL Won't Let Broncos Play Coach at Quarterback: The Denver Broncos will be playing practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback after the NFL refused the team's request to suit up assistant coach Rob Calabrese at the position. Calabrese, the offensive quality control coach, was a backup QB at UCF from 2008-12. Hinton played QB at Wake Forest before becoming a wide receiver.

