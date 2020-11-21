November 18, 2020

Robinson Cano Suspended for 2021 Season Over PEDs: New York Mets star Robinson Cano has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the entire 2021 season because he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug stanozolol. This was his second positive PED test, following a 2018 test that cost him 80 games. Cano, 38, forfeits his $24 million salary. Cano's an eight-time All Star who won a World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.

