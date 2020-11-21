November 18, 2020

Robinson Cano Suspended for 2021 Season Over PEDs: New York Mets star Robinson Cano has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the entire 2021 season because he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug stanozolol. This was his second positive PED test, following a 2018 test that cost him 80 games. Cano, 38, forfeits his $24 million salary. Cano's an eight-time All Star who won a World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.
/sad-face
posted by billsaysthis at 04:52 PM on November 19
He's making ~$24million a season until he turns 40, and he still used PEDs?
What a maroon!
Now, if the 2021 season is only 60 games again, does he get off lightly, or do they stretch it into the 2022 season as well?
posted by grum@work at 08:32 PM on November 18