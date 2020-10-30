October 28, 2020

Dodgers Player Learns Covid-19 Test Was Positive During World Series Clincher: Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner tested positive for the coronavirus, a fact learned during Tuesday's World Series-clinching game. Turner was pulled from the game in the eighth after the dugout got word of his test. He and his teammates ignored the need for him to isolate himself and he was seen celebrating on the field and in the locker room. "A superspreader event on live TV," an MLB GM texted ESPN. "Welcome to 2020."

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:58 AM - 7 comments