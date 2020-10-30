October 28, 2020

Dodgers Player Learns Covid-19 Test Was Positive During World Series Clincher: Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner tested positive for the coronavirus, a fact learned during Tuesday's World Series-clinching game. Turner was pulled from the game in the eighth after the dugout got word of his test. He and his teammates ignored the need for him to isolate himself and he was seen celebrating on the field and in the locker room. "A superspreader event on live TV," an MLB GM texted ESPN. "Welcome to 2020."
Didn't see the postgame, but you have got to be kidding. Starts with Turner but extends throughout the Dodgers organization and MLB: zero responsibility and leadership.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:42 AM on October 28
@NoMich - That's a kind of random but sorta common thing with people speaking in stadiums. See here for one: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/mlb/this-may-explain-why-rob-manfred-was-slurring-speech-after-game/ar-BB1asFc0?li=BB15ms5q
There are several examples over the years. I can link a podcast segment tomorrow (when it's posted online) that highlights a few of them.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:46 PM on October 28
Funny that you mention that, ufy. Tiki & Tierney were just talking about that on their radio show. They both mentioned that it's happened to them in the past
posted by NoMich at 04:14 PM on October 28
Turner is the responsible one for his being on the field.* It is not the league's or team's responsibility to lock him in a room--though it certainly is in their interest to do so. He should receive a hefty punishment (fine and suspension) for ignoring protocols returning to the field and potentially putting a lot of people in danger. I hope for his and many other people's sake that his brashness doesn't spark a new outbreak.
That said, the fact that he had been in the dugout and interacting with his teammates until he was removed from the game means that at least some of them had already been exposed to him. That doesn't excuse him exposing more people on the field after the game, but if there are additional infections it may be difficult to know if it was from during the game or after the game.
*If, however, it was known earlier in the day/game that he had tested positive but was allowed to remain in the game, then that is likely someone other than his fault. Though that is a different discussion either way.
posted by bender at 09:40 AM on October 29
If someone gets sick, can they sue him for medical expenses? If someone dies, can they bring a wrongful death civil suit?
posted by LionIndex at 06:13 PM on October 29
I'm not sure there is a way to absolutely prove who you got infected by
posted by NoMich at 06:58 PM on October 29
Also, how wasted was Rob Manfred during the trophy presentation? Hoo man! Slur City and he was the mayor
posted by NoMich at 10:28 AM on October 28