October 06, 2020

NHL Playoff Pickem Champion: Geneparmesan: The Stanley Cup was hoisted this year by the Tampa Bay Lightning, victorious in six games over the Dallas Stars. The second-most storied competition in the NHL season, the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem, is metaphorically held aloft by Geneparmesan, who took the lead in round 2 and never gave it back. Second place goes to Cixelsyd and the coveted Costanza is claimed by Rumple.
Top goals: Brayden Point (5)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy (.911, only .001 over Anton Khudobin)
Team winning game 1: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
Top assists: Nikita Kucherov (7)
Conn Smythe: Victor Hedman (5)
Tiebreaker: 33
posted by rcade at 08:37 PM on October 06
Congratulations, Gene! Good job. And, once again, thanks for hosting this, rcade
posted by NoMich at 08:55 PM on October 06
congrats to cheesy and thanks for the fun rcade!
posted by cixelsyd at 10:38 AM on October 07
I watched a lot of playoffs to earn that Costanza, I want everyone to know.
posted by rumple at 02:39 AM on October 08
Thank you all; that was fun. I'll select the cap of my Vancouver Canucks, who had a very encouraging showing in this pandemic tournament. Style? I dunno " I like a cap with a curved brim. No flat-brimmed snapbacks like the youth of today wear.
posted by geneparmesan at 06:03 PM on October 08
Congratulations! You must now undertake the victor's choosing of the cap. What team and cap style do you want?
posted by rcade at 08:33 PM on October 06