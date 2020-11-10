October 06, 2020

NHL Playoff Pickem Champion: Geneparmesan: The Stanley Cup was hoisted this year by the Tampa Bay Lightning, victorious in six games over the Dallas Stars. The second-most storied competition in the NHL season, the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem, is metaphorically held aloft by Geneparmesan, who took the lead in round 2 and never gave it back. Second place goes to Cixelsyd and the coveted Costanza is claimed by Rumple.

posted by rcade to hockey at 08:29 PM - 6 comments