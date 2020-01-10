September 29, 2020

NBA Playoff Pickem: NBA Finals Lakers vs. Heat: The NBA Finals begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami heat. For the NBA Playoff Pickem, predict the series winner, games required, six props and a tiebreaker. Howard_T leads the contest by 11 over NoMich. Cixelsyd won the week with 25. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:26 AM - 5 comments
Revised picks:Top point scorer: LeBron James
posted by rcade at 09:53 AM on September 29
My picks:
Heat in 7
Top point scorer: L. James (LAL)
Top rebounder: B. Adebayo (MIA)
Team winning first game: Heat
Top scoring team: Lakers
Series MVP: J. Butler (MIA)
Most technical fouls: J. Butler (MIA)
Most three-pointers: G. Dragic (MIA)
Winning team points last game: 98
posted by NoMich at 10:04 AM on September 29
My picks:
Heat in 7
Top point scorer: LeBron James
Top rebounder: Bam Adebayo
Team winning first game: Heat
Top scoring team: Lakers
Series MVP: Jimmy Butler
Most technical fouls: Dwight Howard
Most three-pointers: Duncan Robinson
Winning team points last game: 112
posted by cixelsyd at 10:54 AM on September 29
My picks:
Lakers in 6
Top point scorer: James
Top rebounder: Davis
Team winning first game: Lakers
Top scoring team: Lakers
Series MVP: James
Most technical fouls: Rondo
Most three-pointers: Robinson
Winning team points last game: 116
After the disappointment of the East Finals, I have no rooting interest. I will sit sadly in my green clothing and mutter curses at the fates.
posted by Howard_T at 12:01 PM on September 29
Standings
In the last round, Anthony Davis was the top scorer with 31.2 PPG, Bam Adebayo the top rebounder with 11.0 RPG and the top-scoring team was the Lakers with 113.6 PPG. No team reached 130 in a game.
My picks:
Lakers in 7
Top point scorer: Anthony Davis
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis
Team winning first game: Lakers
Top scoring team: Lakers
Series MVP: Anthony Davis
Most technical fouls: Goran Dragic
Most three-pointers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Winning team points last game: 121
posted by rcade at 09:28 AM on September 29