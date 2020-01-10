September 29, 2020

NBA Playoff Pickem: NBA Finals Lakers vs. Heat: The NBA Finals begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami heat. For the NBA Playoff Pickem, predict the series winner, games required, six props and a tiebreaker. Howard_T leads the contest by 11 over NoMich. Cixelsyd won the week with 25. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:26 AM - 5 comments