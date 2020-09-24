September 23, 2020

Chargers Team Doctor Punctured Tyrod Taylor's Lung: Broadcasters during the Chargers/Chiefs game on Sunday were mystified by the last-minute absence of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who wasn't on the injury list but did not make the start. Coach Anthony Lynn revealed that Taylor missed the game because the team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while administering a painkiller injection for Taylor's cracked ribs. He's out indefinitely.
From the President Garfield sports desk:
