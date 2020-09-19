September 19, 2020

St. Louis City SC Sells 50,000 Season Ticket Deposits in 24 Hours: MLS expansion club St. Louis City SC sold 30,000 season ticket deposits within 15 minutes of making them available and 50,000 over the first 24 hours, the biggest haul in league history. The club begins play in 2023 and is building a $250-million soccer stadium downtown. The "SC" in the name stands for both Soccer Club and Soccer Capital, a reference to the city's long history in the sport going back to 1875.
They should begin play as soon as possible, as Saint Lou can get brutally hot in the summer and it would help condition fans for the upcoming Qatar experience.
posted by beaverboard at 10:14 AM on September 19
The deposits were $50 each and that amount could reserve up to eight seats for you. Absolutely no-brainer to throw down that money just in case season ticket prices were within your budget.
posted by NoMich at 09:37 AM on September 19