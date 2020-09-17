September 15, 2020

The Analyst Behind the Analyst in an NFL Broadcast Booth: The Ringer covers an aspect of sports broadcasting I'd never heard about before -- the use of spotters who give the booth crew an extra set of eyes. "In 2003, [Gary] Danielson flipped on [David] Moulton’s Fort Myers, Florida, sports radio show when he was caught in traffic. He was struck by how Moulton broke down a game that Danielson had called on TV that weekend. 'I go, Wow, this guy knows a lot,' Danielson said. In 2006, he gave Moulton a one-week tryout in the CBS booth. Moulton has stood at Danielson’s right ever since."

posted by rcade to football at 07:40 PM - 2 comments