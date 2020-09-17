September 13, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Marseilles: Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl as Marseille beat Paris St-Germain in Ligue 1. Florian Thauvin scored the only goal as PSG lost their opening two Ligue 1 games for the first time since 1984-85.

posted by billsaysthis to football at 07:02 PM - 2 comments