September 13, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Marseilles: Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl as Marseille beat Paris St-Germain in Ligue 1. Florian Thauvin scored the only goal as PSG lost their opening two Ligue 1 games for the first time since 1984-85.
posted by billsaysthis to football at 07:02 PM - 2 comments
Haven't seen Neymar in a while. I miss his 1080-degree flops when another player's sleeve lightly brushes the hairs on his arm.
posted by rcade at 07:41 PM on September 15
I've said it before, and I'll say it again.
Neymar is a twat.
posted by owlhouse at 10:45 PM on September 14