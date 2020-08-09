September 08, 2020

Join SportsFilter's Fantasy Premier League: The Premier League begins Saturday after the shortest off-season ever when Fulham visits Arsenal in the 7:30 a.m. Eastern match. Our Fantasy Premier League has returned. Use the link to join or enter the code "qp1a3j" when prompted. If you've never played, this is a non-draft league where you pick any EPL players within a set budget and add and remove players all season long based on a cost determined by how many other owners are adding or dropping them.

posted by rcade to soccer at 02:27 PM - 0 comments