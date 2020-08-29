August 28, 2020

Ravens Make Statement, Demands for Social Justice: With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society. It is imperative that all people – regardless of race, religion, creed or belief – come together to say, 'Enough is enough!'
The football team at Ole Miss, of all places, walked out of practice today and held their own demonstration, below a Confederate statue.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:51 PM on August 28