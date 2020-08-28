August 28, 2020

Brian Urlacher slammed over posts apparently dismissing NBA protest, advocating to 'free' shooting suspect: The linebacker compared Brett Favre playing in an NFL game after his dad's death to NBA players protesting against police brutality.
posted by BornIcon to football at 09:22 AM - 1 comment
Not sure I would've linked the Fox News version of this story... But Favre playing the day of his dad's death just shows how warped his values are, as other of his actions and statements confirm.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:20 AM on August 28
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2020 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
Not sure I would've linked the Fox News version of this story... But Favre playing the day of his dad's death just shows how warped his values are, as other of his actions and statements confirm.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:20 AM on August 28