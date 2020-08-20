August 19, 2020

Body cam and long distance camera footage released showing Masai Ujiri's run-in with Almeda County sheriff deputy.:
In a surprise to no one, the deputy lied about the incident.
posted by grum@work to basketball at 12:16 AM - 6 comments
This was always a blatant attempt by the deputy to score one off a rich Black man, so much so I'm almost surprised he got a lawyer to file the suit.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:11 AM on August 19
If Ujiri wants to he has the means to sue this joker into bankruptcy although the deputy's legal costs will likely already result in that scenario. His only hope is that his lawyer is being paid by the police force. Is this guy still employed as a cop?
posted by cixelsyd at 11:46 AM on August 19
Follow up .. just read this deputy has a previous felony fraud conviction which prevented him from securing employment with another police department. He is also off of work due to physical disability currently earning $224,000 per year. There are photographs and videos of him performing heavy labor while on leave. If those reports are true he is as dumb as he looks ... except for the fact he's currently living high on the taxpayer's tab.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:36 PM on August 19
Raptors' Masai Ujiri countersues
posted by BornIcon at 02:14 PM on August 19
It shouldn't be up to Ujiri to fight this fraudster alone. The cop's actions (and county sheriff's initial recommendation charges be filed) hurt the league by putting bad publicity on a barrier-breaking exec whose team had just reached the pinnacle of success. The NBA should do everything it can to see that the cop faces repercussions for lying and faking injury.
posted by rcade at 02:43 PM on August 19
According to the deputy:
- Ujiri did not identify himself
- Ujiri did not show credentials
- Ujiri was the one to strike first
- Ujiri punched him
- Ujiri struck him hard enough that he required worker's compensation
posted by grum@work at 12:20 AM on August 19