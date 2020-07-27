July 26, 2020

Justin Verlander Out for Season: Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury, the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday. Verlander threw six innings during the season opener Friday against the Seattle Mariners. There were no signs after the game something was amiss.
Verlander himself is hoping for a return soon.
posted by werty at 11:38 PM on July 26
There's a possibility this was misreported. Here's another report saying he's out for a few weeks.
posted by rcade at 09:48 PM on July 26