July 18, 2020

Okay! Blue Jays! Let's! Play! Ball...somewhere else!:
(song reference)
The Canadian government has turned down the Blue Jays request to play in Toronto this season. The official statement from the Blue Jays front office doesn't state where they will play. The most probable option is Buffalo, but it requires clubhouse and lighting (for television broadcast) updates.
Especially when some civic minded Floridians are spreading the virus intentionally.
And the governor of Georgia is willing to go to court to keep people from wearing masks.
posted by beaverboard at 09:06 PM on July 18
Yay Canada!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:18 AM on July 20
As a Canadian Blue Jays fan, I'm perfectly fine with cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays of Buffalo this season. I was never a fan of letting players/teams from Florida and Georgia just waltz into Toronto, even with extensive testing and control.
posted by grum@work at 05:53 PM on July 18