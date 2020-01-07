June 25, 2020

Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends: Klopp's side have produced one of the most memorable campaigns in Premier League history, amassing 86 points already, with a record of 28 victories, two draws and a single defeat from their 31 games. Their title win this season is the earliest on record, at least with regard to games remaining. And Manchester City's 100-point total for a season is one of numerous records Liverpool can still break.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 06:00 PM - 6 comments