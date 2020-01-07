June 25, 2020

Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends: Klopp's side have produced one of the most memorable campaigns in Premier League history, amassing 86 points already, with a record of 28 victories, two draws and a single defeat from their 31 games. Their title win this season is the earliest on record, at least with regard to games remaining. And Manchester City's 100-point total for a season is one of numerous records Liverpool can still break.
I am a casual fan of EPL (at best), as I try to follow and support MLS's growth in the states. As Liverpool has clinched the championship, will some star players now do "load management" similar to how NBA players take a couple games off per season?
will some star players now do "load management"
With no playoffs ahead, there's really no reason to rest anyone. The latter half of summer is the time for training camp and friendlies. Teams often travel to play in front of their overseas fans, but the top stars will see limited minutes in these. Perhaps there might be some restriction of minutes for some, but it's more likely for injury avoidance than for rest.
The usual summer friendlies in the US and Asia are not happening this year. And since Liverpool are not playing in the final 8 of the Champions League and because they have a chance to make a new season points haul record I don't expect too much rotation.
I've worn a different Liverpool shirt every day since the Chelsea/City match. It would feel more like dreamland if we didn't have several months to brace for it and had already been running away with it to begin with. Still seems a bit surreal. Time to design my next tattoo. UP THE REDS!!!
Well done, Reds. I watched the interview with Klopp after the game, and it was interesting to see what really matters to him. It was all about the players and the fans. I can understand why the players buy into his system and play so hard for him. I'm not sure of this, but wouldn't this be the latest that a championship has been clinched as well as the earliest. I speak of the calendar, not the number of games remaining. By this time of year the pre-season friendlies are only a few weeks away.
