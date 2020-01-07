June 25, 2020

Vince Carter officially announces his retirement:
The last player from the 1990s, the third oldest player in NBA history (behind Parish and Willis), the third most regular season games played (behind Parish and Abdul-Jabbar), and the most seasons played in the NBA all-time (22), Vince Carter has played his last professional basketball game.
posted by grum@work to basketball at 01:40 PM - 2 comments
Saw his last in Boston in February. Although he had not announced his retirement at the time, most of us sensed that it was close to the end. The basketball fans (as opposed to Celtics fans) in the stands gave him a nice round of applause. One cannot consider him one of the greats, but he certainly deserves credit for being one of the 'very good' and for giving the game his best for a long, long time.
posted by Howard_T at 03:58 PM on June 25
Arguably the greatest dunker of all time, and one of the prime reasons for basketball's popularity in Canada. He left Toronto on bad terms, but recent years has shown a mellowing out of anger towards him by Toronto fans. It's likely his number will be retired by the Raptors in the future (but probably AFTER Kyle Lowry's number).
posted by grum@work at 01:45 PM on June 25