June 05, 2020

NFL says it was wrong in handling of protests over racial injustice, encourages players to do so peacefully: “We, the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said in a video released by the NFL. “We, the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League believe black lives matter.”

posted by tommytrump at 08:12 PM