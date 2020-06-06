June 05, 2020

NFL says it was wrong in handling of protests over racial injustice, encourages players to do so peacefully: “We, the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said in a video released by the NFL. “We, the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League believe black lives matter.”
Kaepernick might get a direct apology from the league at some point. He might get signed by a team. That may help matters to some degree. But unfortunately, this situation will never be a tidy, clean cut case of principles finally prevailing.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn comments 4 days ago (one of three black coaches in the league, and a widely admired man who is extremely upset at recent events in Minneapolis and elsewhere):
"I thought it was a shame that Colin's message got lost because people kept bringing up patriotism. It was brave for him to do that."
"I know when you look at 32 quarterbacks in the National Football League, Colin could have been one of the 32. If not, he could have been a quality backup. For me being an African American head coach, this is tough."
In 2017 and 2018, the Chargers' backup QB's were Cardale Jones, Kellen Clemens, and Geno Smith. I'll leave it to others to find the "quality" in that group.
November 2019, per USA Today:
"Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be working out in Atlanta, GA on Saturday for a workout in front of multiple NFL team owners and coaches.
The Chargers told ESPN's Josina Anderson they were not definitely sure whether a team rep would attend Kaepernick's workout. The said the team might send a scout..."
Not knowing if they would be able to draft a top rank QB in 2020 but knowing at that point that Philip Rivers would most likely not be returning.
Wish Goodell could have provided this level of leadership a few years back but realize he answers to a group of rich white owners and must deliver their message to remain employed.
Can only hope a few of the owners see the light and now also accept the stance a great leader and pretty decent QB took to create focus on issues far too prevalent in everyday America.
