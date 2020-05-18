May 17, 2020

Excuse Me, Aren't You Johnny Bench?: A Blue-Emu commercial starring the Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds catcher.
posted by rcade to baseball at 12:49 PM - 2 comments
What the hell did I just watch? Did he have seven hamburgers in his hand?
posted by NoMich at 01:52 PM on May 17
Holding a bunch of burgers is one thing.
Eating them is a different story.
posted by beaverboard at 09:02 PM on May 17
