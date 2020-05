CFL Commissioner Says Season Likely to Be Cancelled: Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie told a government committee Thursday that the league's 2020 season is "very much in jeopardy" and cancellation is likely. He requested up to $150 million in government assistance for the CFL, which makes most of its revenue from ticket sales. The league's teams lost $20 million last year.

