Al Kaline, Detroit Tigers legend, dies at age 85: Even though I grew up many hours north of Detroit, our town's Little League teams would make an annual pilgrimage down south to see a Tigers game. I remember one of my brothers catching an Al Kaline foul ball. He eventually got it autographed when some of the Tigers players/ex-players made it up our way for an autographing session one winter.







Rest In Power, Mr. Tiger.

