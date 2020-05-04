April 03, 2020

Everything to know about the Korea Baseball Organization, which hopes to start season by early May: If there is good news for seamheads, it's that another league will attempt to resume play over the coming weeks. The Korea Baseball Organization, described in the past as delivering the "wildest, most outlandish" version of the sport, is hoping to kick off its season in late April or early May.



Oh please, oh please, some sporting network here in the USA pick this up. I need my baseball, any baseball!

posted by NoMich to baseball at 02:47 PM - 2 comments