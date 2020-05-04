April 03, 2020

Everything to know about the Korea Baseball Organization, which hopes to start season by early May: If there is good news for seamheads, it's that another league will attempt to resume play over the coming weeks. The Korea Baseball Organization, described in the past as delivering the "wildest, most outlandish" version of the sport, is hoping to kick off its season in late April or early May.
Oh please, oh please, some sporting network here in the USA pick this up. I need my baseball, any baseball!
I'm going to root for the Samsung Lions and hope Julio Franco rejoins the team.
posted by rcade at 05:30 PM on April 04
I will have to root for the team from Busan, since I have some fond memories of liberty during USS Midway port calls in Busan. Great times window shopping on Green Street and closing the bars on Texas Street. If any of you have ever pulled liberty there, you will understand.
posted by Howard_T at 05:34 PM on April 03