March 22, 2020

Denny Hamlin Beats Dale Earnhardt in iRacing Race: Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were neck and neck approaching the final turn of Sunday's iRacing event broadcast on FS1. See the final lap.
posted by rcade to auto racing at 04:01 PM - 3 comments
I enjoyed this with the live regular announcers. I liked them being able to talk to the drivers as they were driving and saying how the cars acted so much like the real cars. This was very well done and looking forward to the next one.
posted by ic23b at 07:01 PM on March 22
I'm going to be honest, I was kind of hoping one of the guys at the back of the pack was going to pull a U-turn and drive the wrong way on the final lap for maximum insanity. I would love to have heard the commentary for that...
posted by grum@work at 11:47 PM on March 22
At the level I follow Nascar -- side monitor while I'm doing work on the computer on the weekend -- this was just as enjoyable as the real thing.
posted by rcade at 06:01 PM on March 22