March 12, 2020

U.S. Soccer President Resigns Over Sexist Legal Strategy: The president of U.S. Soccer resigned Thursday after the organization's legal filing in a wage discrimination suit with USWNT used inflammatory sexist claims to denigrate female athletes. The filing called it "indisputable science" that women have less ability than men and it is "materially influenced by the level of certain physical attributes, such as speed and strength."

