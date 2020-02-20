February 17, 2020

Daytona 500 Ends with Horrifying Airborne Crash: Denny Hamlin became the fourth back-to-back winner of the Daytona 500 in a photo finish with Ryan Blaney, but the achievement is overshadowed by the condition of Ryan Newman, whose car went airborne in the final seconds of the race. Newman's condition was unknown but drivers and Fox's broadcast team were showing obvious concern. Black screens were brought out to keep fans from seeing Newman's removal from the car and transport to an ambulance.

posted by rcade to auto racing at 08:17 PM - 9 comments