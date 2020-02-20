February 17, 2020

Daytona 500 Ends with Horrifying Airborne Crash: Denny Hamlin became the fourth back-to-back winner of the Daytona 500 in a photo finish with Ryan Blaney, but the achievement is overshadowed by the condition of Ryan Newman, whose car went airborne in the final seconds of the race. Newman's condition was unknown but drivers and Fox's broadcast team were showing obvious concern. Black screens were brought out to keep fans from seeing Newman's removal from the car and transport to an ambulance.
posted by rcade to auto racing at 08:17 PM - 9 comments
Good lord, that's terrifying.
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:20 PM on February 17
The driver's side hit after the car flipped was brutal.
It seems like the rescuers turned the car over with him still in it. I'm hoping that means there weren't head and neck injuries.
posted by rcade at 08:27 PM on February 17
I posted moments after the crash. When I used the word 'spectacular', I was unaware of just how serious the situation may be. Terrifying is right, Ufez, I hope Ryan Newman is okay.
posted by tommytrump at 08:31 PM on February 17
I'm listening to NASCAR radio. Joe Gibbs apologized for his team celebrating after Denny Hamlin's win and said they weren't aware of how serious the Ryan Newman crash was. (The celebration's understandable to me because it became muted within a few minutes, but Twitter is raging.)
Newman's on radio now. After expressing concern for Newman, he repeated a metaphor he used on Fox after the win about avoiding wrecks and "living to race another corner." Not the best word choice but I guess the reality of the situation hasn't sunk in yet.
posted by rcade at 08:36 PM on February 17
Live broadcast of the end of the race.
posted by rcade at 09:29 PM on February 17
Roush Racing just read a statement that Newman is in "serious condition" at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
posted by rcade at 10:05 PM on February 17
...with non-life threatening injuries...
That is incredible
posted by NoMich at 10:37 PM on February 17
Ryan Newman walked out of Halifax Hospital today hand in hand with his daughters.
posted by rcade at 09:30 PM on February 19
Quite the ending to the Daytona 500.
Ryan Newman leading (in overtime), spectacular crash in last seconds of race.
