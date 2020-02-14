February 14, 2020

Man City Banned from Champions League for Financial Breaches: UEFA has banned Manchester City for two years from the Champions League and other international tournaments for "serious breaches" of financial rules. The Blues can't play in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Champions League. This opens a spot for the fifth place Premier League team to qualify (currently Sheffield United).
Oh so sad for them. But I expect at least some reduction on appeal and any appeal would push the start of the ban out a season.
posted by billsaysthis at 05:22 PM on February 14