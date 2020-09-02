February 07, 2020

Blockbuster Trade between the Dodgers and Red Sox (and the Twins): Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts, David Price in Deal With Red Sox. It's the trade of the century! Or, maybe not?
To be fair, the generational talent that the Nationals got no return for is Anthony Rendon, not Bryce Harper. Harper was certainly very popular and talented, but compared to positional peers, this offseason's loss of Rendon is likely to hurt a lot more.
To the topic at hand, I think it's fun just to have a 3-team trade in MLB--with some stars, no less--as that seems to be rather rare. It definitely seems surprising to see a multi-All-Star Betts leaving Boston for an unknown (at least to me) player, though I suppose if the Sox figured they were going to lose him at the end of next season, they might as well trade him now for something.
Tahoe, you must have been right on the geographic cusp of team loyalty. As soon as you get to New Bri-un (New Britain) you're in predominantly Yankee territory.
Even driving around the west side of Hartford, I used to have an easier time finding Yanks games on the radio than Sox games. Not sure why.
Just remembering that the Sox dealt Nomar in a four way trade, and promptly went out and won their first title since Elizabeth's grandfather was king.
I finally went to a game at Fenway a few summers back and started to come around to the charms of the Sox (again-I grew up a Sox fan in the 70's in CT before moving to Cincinnati). So, sorry Boston fans, I kinda like the Sox now, which means they will win jackshit.
This probably explains why the Reds will be really good this upcoming season
Don't tease me; I'm fragile. And I was reared on the east side of Hartford (Manchester), solidly Sox country. Not like those Westchester County Yankee snobs. We used to head over to Bristol for a game or two every summer, as well.
And now, it looks like the Twins are pulling out of this deal. I wonder how that will affect the overall trade?
Trade both players to the Dodgers for prospects and don't pay a dime of Price's salary.
I thought the Sox might follow the Nationals model--get absolutely fuckall for a generational talent, and then bring home a championship. Looks like they blew it by getting something in return.
If the Sox go into an extended period of futility after this, I'm going to take some responsibility (is it solipsistic in here, or is it just me?). I've been an avid Sox hater for the better part of 20 years, largely because I'm one of those idiots who tends to cheer for small market underdogs. So of course they've been winning. I finally went to a game at Fenway a few summers back and started to come around to the charms of the Sox (again-I grew up a Sox fan in the 70's in CT before moving to Cincinnati). So, sorry Boston fans, I kinda like the Sox now, which means they will win jackshit.
