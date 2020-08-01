January 05, 2020

Seahawks Beat Eagles After Carson Wentz Leaves with Concussion: The hard-luck football life of Carson Wentz continues. In his first playoff game, Wentz left the Eagles/Seahawks divisional round game in the first quarter after a blow to the head that gave him concussion symptoms. The Eagles brought 40-year-old backup Josh McCown in for his first playoff start and were miraculously within 8 points of Seattle with two minutes remaining only 10 yards from the end zone. But McCown was sacked on fourth down and Seattle won 17-9.

posted by rcade to football at 08:52 PM - 1 comment