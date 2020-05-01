January 04, 2020

Texans Overcome 16-0 Deficit to Beat Bills: Down 16-0 at home four minutes into the second half before a crowd that booed them running into the locker room at the half, the Houston Texans rallied to score 19 unanswered points in an AFC wild card playoff game and defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime on a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal. Buffalo remains winless in the playoffs since 1995.

posted by rcade to football at 10:52 PM - 2 comments