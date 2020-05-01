January 04, 2020

Texans Overcome 16-0 Deficit to Beat Bills: Down 16-0 at home four minutes into the second half before a crowd that booed them running into the locker room at the half, the Houston Texans rallied to score 19 unanswered points in an AFC wild card playoff game and defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime on a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal. Buffalo remains winless in the playoffs since 1995.
I don't understand O'Brien going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Bills' 30 with 1:21 remaining. A field goal forces the shaky Josh Allen to score a touchdown to beat you.
It seemed like both teams were competing to lose for a while. Allen's falling down no-look pitch to no one was particularly awful.
Poor Bills.
posted by rcade at 08:03 AM on January 05
Been watching the NFL for 60 years and have seen some ridicules calls because referees following the rule book to the letter. When the Houston player caught the kickoff in the end zone and failed to take a knee before tossing the football towards the referee, the referee moved out of the way because the play was not dead. Should of been a Bills touchdown.
I guarantee if a Lions player would of done that it would of been ruled a touchdown for the kicking team. LOL.
posted by ic23b at 12:32 AM on January 05