December 24, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 10: Santa Loves Basketball Edition: There are five national NBA games on Christmas Day and two more a day later on TNT. Bucks/76ers and Clippers/Lakers are nice presents. In the Pace Mannion pick 'em, Ufez Jones leads a new second place team, NoMich, by 12. NoMich wins the week with 31. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Boston at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at Philadelphia on ABC (Wednesday)

Houston at Golden State on ABC (Wednesday)

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers on ABC (Wednesday)

New Orleans at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)

San Antonio at Dallas on TNT (Thursday)

Portland at Utah on TNT (Thursday)



Last Week's Results

Miami 108, Philadelphia 104 (3 < 4 < 5)

Boston 109, Dallas 103 (4 < 6 < 8)

Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104 (5 < 7 < 9)

Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117 (3 < 5 < 7)

Dallas 117, Philadelphia 98 (13 < 19 < 25)

Houston 139, Phoenix 125 (10 < 14 < 18)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Dallas by 9, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 11, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 12, 8 points

NoMich's picks Miami by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 8, 0 points

Milwaukee by 7, 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points

rcade's picks Dallas by 3, 0 points

Milwaukee by 9, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 16 points

scooby10672's picks L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 5 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 2, 0 points

Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

Boston by 4, 8 points

Milwaukee by 6, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 15 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 20 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 289 16 NoMich 277 31 Howard_T 253 -2 rcade 230 24 scooby10672 230 0 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

