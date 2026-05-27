The New York Knicks sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers and are headed to the Finals for the first time since 1999: The 37-point win is New York's 11th in a row and they now get to sit back and watch the Spurs and Thunder's chessboxing match with the rest of us.
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 10:43 PM - 2 comments
Last time the Knicks were in this position they played San Antonio and the Sports Deities do love them a rematch.
Also, he didn't play much, but Jalen Brunson's father Rick was a deep bench guy on that Knicks squad.
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:34 PM on May 26, 2026
Have to admit that I would enjoy a Knicks v Wemby Finals.
posted by NoMich at 10:45 PM on May 25, 2026