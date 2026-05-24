NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Dies of Illness at 41: NASCAR driver Kyle Busch died today after being hospitalized hours earlier with a severe illness. The two-time NASCAR champion was 41 and won a truck series race just six days ago, savoring the win in the post-race interview by saying "you never know when the last one is."
posted by rcade to auto racing at 07:08 PM - 3 comments
Way too young, just awful.
posted by tommybiden at 09:34 AM on May 23, 2026
Family says that he died of sepsis that originated with a case of severe pneumonia.
posted by NoMich at 02:42 PM on May 23, 2026
* RIP Rowdy
posted by BornIcon at 07:28 PM on May 21, 2026