March 30, 2026

He's BAAAACK....John Tortorella, new Golden Knights coach: Hockey world gobsmacked as Oilers' arch-rival VGK makes bombshell move
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 12:25 PM - 1 comment
It took me a long time to realize that Despicable Me wasn't a hockey movie.
He'd be the perfect person to launch a Division 1 hockey program at LSU.
posted by beaverboard at 08:48 PM on March 31, 2026
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It took me a long time to realize that Despicable Me wasn't a hockey movie.
He'd be the perfect person to launch a Division 1 hockey program at LSU.
posted by beaverboard at 08:48 PM on March 31, 2026