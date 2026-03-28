March 27, 2026

MLB ABS 101: A Visual Guide to the New Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System.



When is the best time to challenge a ball/strike? Also, what Milwaukee was doing during spring training by putting up a card on the dugout fence earned them a slap from the league office. The rule states that only a player can challenge a call, but MLB viewed the cards that Milwaukee was using as instructions from the coaching staff. Of course, it wasn't a specific instruction to challenge the latest call, but rather it was just letting the batter know that it was a good time to challenge if the batter thought it should be done.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 04:49 PM - 1 comment